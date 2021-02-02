Vaccination momentum

As is human nature, sarcastic criticism of Alabama’s mid-December rollout of the coronavirus vaccine began before it had a chance to gain momentum. Perhaps the most pointed was the suggestion that the distribution be handled by a popular fast food chain.

“If Chick-fil-A were handling the vaccines, they’d be finished already,” was a common quip.

In that sarcasm was a good idea, and when a vaccine distribution site in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, turned into a traffic nightmare, the town’s mayor called in an expert — the manager of Chick-fil-A.

Anyone who’s experienced a Chick-fil-A drive-thru can attest to its efficiency, and the fast-food manager quickly identified the problems and helped streamline the process.

That’s a good thing to keep in mind as communities across the nation work to improve the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

In Dothan, drive-thru vaccine initiatives have worked well at Southeast Health and at the Houston County Farm Center, where Dothan Pediatrics is holding drive-thru vaccinations as supplies are available.