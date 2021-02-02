 Skip to main content
Vaccination momentum
OUR VIEW

Vaccination momentum

As is human nature, sarcastic criticism of Alabama’s mid-December rollout of the coronavirus vaccine began before it had a chance to gain momentum. Perhaps the most pointed was the suggestion that the distribution be handled by a popular fast food chain.

“If Chick-fil-A were handling the vaccines, they’d be finished already,” was a common quip.

In that sarcasm was a good idea, and when a vaccine distribution site in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, turned into a traffic nightmare, the town’s mayor called in an expert — the manager of Chick-fil-A.

Anyone who’s experienced a Chick-fil-A drive-thru can attest to its efficiency, and the fast-food manager quickly identified the problems and helped streamline the process.

That’s a good thing to keep in mind as communities across the nation work to improve the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

In Dothan, drive-thru vaccine initiatives have worked well at Southeast Health and at the Houston County Farm Center, where Dothan Pediatrics is holding drive-thru vaccinations as supplies are available.

Alabama seems to have improved its process, having launched a new state Department of Public Health portal for residents to visit online to check eligibility and schedule vaccine appointments, and beginning Feb. 8, the state will launch its Phase 1c, making eligible residents 65 and older, and others meeting criteria.

However, not everyone is eager to take the vaccine; a recent survey found that while 33 percent of Americans looked forward to being inoculated as soon as possible, only 59 percent said they would do so within a year.

The challenge is making the vaccine available in adequate quantities for those who want it, and then launching information campaigns to convince skeptics that the vaccine is safe and effective.

