OUR VIEW

Vaccine hesitancy

As the coronavirus pandemic gained strength across the United States, it seemed the nation held its breath awaiting a vaccine against the illness caused by the virus.

In late December, the first vaccine was rolled out, and in the weeks since, two others have been approved. News reports showed images of mass vaccination efforts across the nation, with many residents waiting in line for hours to get a shot. Distribution was spotty, and there have been instances in which people have had appointments for a vaccination, but find there is none when they arrive.

Now that distribution has improved and many states have opened up vaccination for a broader audience, health officials are beginning to discover that demand is tapering off. Some people simply aren’t interested in a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alabama Department of Public Health used federal grant money to have 1,000 Alabamians polled about the vaccine during a period in March to gauge “vaccine hesitancy” and better understand the reluctance to take the vaccine among African-American, Hispanic and tribal communities.

“…There are around 30% of people who indicate they’re not interested in being vaccinated,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Friday. “Most communities, or just about all communities, take the disease seriously. They, generally speaking, do believe this is a real disease, but they still have some reluctance over receiving the vaccine.”

Health officials plan to use the data to plan a strategy to appeal to those hesitant about the virus.

Their greatest obstacle is personal opinion and free will. People cannot be forced to take a vaccine they don’t want, regardless of their rationale.

