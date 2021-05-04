 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vacillating on vaccination
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Vacillating on vaccination

{{featured_button_text}}

Almost six months have passed since the first coronavirus vaccines were administered in the U.S., and in the weeks since, thousands of Americans have rolled up their sleeves and gotten at least one shot — some have had one or both of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While there was far more demand than available vaccine in Alabama at the start, the situation seems to have reversed, with more available doses than people lining up to receive them. The tiered rollout has dipped down to ages 16 and older, and is expected to be opened up for youngsters aged 12 to 15 as early as next week.

One might surmise from the waning demand that Alabama has seen a majority of its residents fully vaccinated. But that’s incorrect.

According to a state-by-state analysis by 24/7WallStreet, only nine U.S. states have reached the 50 percent vaccinated milestone. Alabama isn’t one of them.

In fact, Alabama is near the bottom — No. 48 — surpassing only Mississippi and Louisiana. Alabama has seen only 32 percent of its residents receive at least one shot, and only 23 percent are fully vaccinated.

Those Alabamians who haven’t received even one shot of vaccine cannot say they’ve been unable to find an opportunity. And some have decided to forego the vaccine altogether. That’s their choice.

However, we urge all Alabamians to consider the larger issue of what health officials call “herd immunity,” which occurs when a majority of a population builds a degree of immunity to a disease, thereby arresting or greatly reducing its spread.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reefer madness
Editorial

Reefer madness

  • Updated

For some Americans, the mention of marijuana conjures images of young ne’er-do-wells passing around a hand-rolled cigarette and a family size …

Leaning to center
Editorial

Leaning to center

  • Updated

Alabama’s constitution and state code are peppered with archaic language that reflects viewpoints and social positions that haven’t weathered …

Back to the drawing board
Editorial

Back to the drawing board

It’s tough to fault Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for taking the bull by the horns with regard to the terrible shape of the state’s corrections system…

Redemption
Editorial

Redemption

  • Updated

A measure signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won’t affect most state residents, but those it does couldn’t be blamed for seeing the new …

About those guns...
Editorial

About those guns...

  • Updated

A majority of conservative Alabama state senators believe they’ve found an ingenious solution to federal restrictions they disagree with — sim…

Editorial

The Baker Act

  • Updated

The images of a police officer in Miami-Dade County taking a 7-year-old boy — in handcuffs — for a psychiatric exam after he hit a teacher spa…

A bill ripe for passage
Editorial

A bill ripe for passage

  • Updated

Thirty six states have passed laws that allow medical uses for cannabis, and Alabama is on track to become the 37th.

Will she or won’t she?
Editorial

Will she or won’t she?

While some Alabama politicians are looking ahead to the 2022 elections, at least one is keeping her cards close to the vest. Gov. Kay Ivey was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert