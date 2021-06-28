With several Independence Day events scheduled in the next several days, and an apparent return to normal daily activity for many Alabamians, the last thing anyone wants to hear is another warning about COVID exposure.

However, a tracking report released this week shows several counties — four in the Wiregrass — fall into the “very high risk” category.

That’s discouraging news. While the climate has improved greatly from earlier this year, the state Department of Public Health’s determination, based on factors such as testing and positivity rates, suggests that in many parts of Alabama, residents are not as safe as they might imagine.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ended the state’s mask mandate weeks ago, and masks have largely disappeared from the faces of people out in public.

Factor in Alabama’s dismal vaccination rate — at least two-thirds of Alabama residents remain unvaccinated against COVID despite wide availability of several vaccines. However, that rate balloons to 63 percent among Alabamians aged 65 and older.

We urge Alabamians — particularly those who have chosen not to take a vaccine — to use common sense and take precautions against exposure to this virus and the potential for serious illness it brings. If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for your loved ones who are at risk from you should you contract the virus.