Video rule is bad idea

Recently, a private citizen stood on a public sidewalk taking video footage of an intersection near the entrance to the emergency room at Southeast Health. Before long a hospital security guard came out and told him he could not take footage there. The man explained he was capturing vehicles, including emergency vehicles, rolling through a stop sign without properly stopping.

The internet is filled with similar videos from people who call themselves “First Amendment auditors.” They appear in public buildings or at crime or accident scenes and begin filming. The point, apparently, is to draw authorities into a confrontation; at least the clips that appear online feature such confrontations.

This week, the Houston County Commission agenda included a measure that would ban recording in public buildings, ostensibly in an attempt to stymie such confrontations.

Some commissioners balked, citing potential constitutional concerns.