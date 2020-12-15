Video rule is bad idea

Recently, a private citizen stood on a public sidewalk taking video footage of an intersection near the entrance to the emergency room at Southeast Health. Before long a hospital security guard came out and told him he could not take footage there. The man explained he was capturing vehicles, including emergency vehicles, rolling through a stop sign without properly stopping.
The internet is filled with similar videos from people who call themselves “First Amendment auditors.” They appear in public buildings or at crime or accident scenes and begin filming. The point, apparently, is to draw authorities into a confrontation; at least the clips that appear online feature such confrontations.
This week, the Houston County Commission agenda included a measure that would ban recording in public buildings, ostensibly in an attempt to stymie such confrontations.
Some commissioners balked, citing potential constitutional concerns.
Those concerns are valid. While there are no definitive cases regarding photography, still or video, in the public realm, there have been many cases in which jurists have weigh such conduct against First Amendment concerns. The threshold is low, requiring the action to be communicative photography meant to convey a message to an audience. The intent to publish a photograph or video online, with or without written explanation, would seem to satisfy that requirement.
We appreciate that behavior apparently meant to incite public officials can be annoying and distractive. However, knee-jerk passage of questionable restrictions would be ill-advised unless the elected body is prepared to defend the measure in litigation almost certain to follow.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!