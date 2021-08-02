Vote, and vote safely

Tuesday is Election Day in the city of Dothan, and voters from each of the city’s six districts will have the opportunity cast ballots for mayor and chairman of the city school board, and in most districts, associate city commissioners and school board members.

In more recent times, many Americans have been keenly tuned in to national politics; choosing candidates in the political party that most closely aligns with their own values and beliefs and squaring off against political figures on the other side of the aisle.

However, it’s local political polling that has the greatest effect on our day-to-day lives. These non-partisan races fill the seats of panels that determine local ordinances and policies that direct our tax dollars and operate our public schools. Because of that, local races should draw a far greater number of voters than contests for state or national offices.

We urge every registered voter in the city to take the time today to cast their ballot. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., giving voters a broad 12-hour window to complete a task that takes mere minutes to complete.