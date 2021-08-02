 Skip to main content
Vote, and vote safely
OUR VIEW

Vote, and vote safely

Tuesday is Election Day in the city of Dothan, and voters from each of the city’s six districts will have the opportunity cast ballots for mayor and chairman of the city school board, and in most districts, associate city commissioners and school board members.

In more recent times, many Americans have been keenly tuned in to national politics; choosing candidates in the political party that most closely aligns with their own values and beliefs and squaring off against political figures on the other side of the aisle.

However, it’s local political polling that has the greatest effect on our day-to-day lives. These non-partisan races fill the seats of panels that determine local ordinances and policies that direct our tax dollars and operate our public schools. Because of that, local races should draw a far greater number of voters than contests for state or national offices.

We urge every registered voter in the city to take the time today to cast their ballot. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., giving voters a broad 12-hour window to complete a task that takes mere minutes to complete.

We hope for an extraordinarily busy Election Day, and perhaps more important, an electorate that’s cognizant of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in this latest uptick of infection. Facial masks are not mandated for participation in the election; however, it’s prudent to wear a mask while inside the polling places, not only for your own safety, but for others who are also there to exercise their right to vote.

We’ll see you at the polls.

