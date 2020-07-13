There’s one certainty in these uncertain times: After the polls close at 7 p.m. across Alabama, there will be Republican nominees for Congressional District 2, a U.S. Senate seat, and a seat on the state Court of Criminal Appeals. However, there’s no way to gauge how many voters will cast a ballot.
Under the best circumstances, runoff elections are often wild cards as turnout goes. This year is even more up in the air; the runoff was delayed because of the rise of coronavirus cases, and set for July, when officials apparently felt it would be safe. Now Alabama is seeing record numbers of new cases, and has been identified as a high-risk area.
Some voters are off the hook — Alabama’s no crossover law prohibits voters who chose a Democratic primary ballot in March from voting in the Republican primary runoff, and there are only GOP races on local ballots.
Two of the three races on the local ballots are high-profile, and one involves two local men. However, the prospect of going to the polls during a pandemic may keep some voters away.
We urge voters to use their best judgment. If you go to vote, wear a mask to protect yourself and others. You cannot be turned away from the polls if you don’t wear a mask, but it makes sense to do so. Bring your own pen, and a stylus, if you have one. You will need to sign an electronic tablet when you check in. You can do so with your finger, but so will scores of other people before and after you. Bringing hand sanitizer is a good idea; you’ll want to apply it after visiting the polls.
The November general election is four months away, and there is great hope that the coronavirus pandemic will be a memory by then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.