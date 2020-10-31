Vote Tuesday

In roughly 48 hours, the polls will open on what is expected to be an extraordinarily busy Election Day, and perhaps the most unusual in the history of U.S. elections.

Across the nation, legions have already cast their ballots, taking advantage of changes in voting regulations in some jurisdictions to allow expanded early or absentee voting because of coronavirus concerns.

In Alabama there is no early voting other than by absentee, and there have been 301,237 absentee ballots requested and 240,690 successfully returned for the general election, according to numbers released last week by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

In neighboring Georgia, voting records for both absentee ballots cast by mail and early, in-person voting have been shattered. As of noon Wednesday, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office reported that nearly 3.3 million ballots had already been cast for the Nov. 3 election – 2.2 million through early, in-person voting and nearly 1.1 million by absentee mail-in ballots. In contrast, the 2016 presidential election year saw 146,110 absentee ballots cast and 1.6 million early voting ballots cast in the Peach State.

Voting officials anticipate a large in-person turnout at the polls as well.