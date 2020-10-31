 Skip to main content
Vote Tuesday
Vote Tuesday

In roughly 48 hours, the polls will open on what is expected to be an extraordinarily busy Election Day, and perhaps the most unusual in the history of U.S. elections.

Across the nation, legions have already cast their ballots, taking advantage of changes in voting regulations in some jurisdictions to allow expanded early or absentee voting because of coronavirus concerns.

In Alabama there is no early voting other than by absentee, and there have been 301,237 absentee ballots requested and 240,690 successfully returned for the general election, according to numbers released last week by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

In neighboring Georgia, voting records for both absentee ballots cast by mail and early, in-person voting have been shattered. As of noon Wednesday, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office reported that nearly 3.3 million ballots had already been cast for the Nov. 3 election – 2.2 million through early, in-person voting and nearly 1.1 million by absentee mail-in ballots. In contrast, the 2016 presidential election year saw 146,110 absentee ballots cast and 1.6 million early voting ballots cast in the Peach State.

Voting officials anticipate a large in-person turnout at the polls as well.

The contentious presidential election is driving the increased interest, illustrating the growing division across the nation. For voters on both sides, Nov. 3 cannot get here soon enough.

We urge those who haven’t already cast a ballot to make time Tuesday to visit the assigned polling place — with a facial covering and diligence to social-distance, for their own protection and that of others.

For those who may become ill between now and Election Day, there’s a provision for an emergency absentee ballot from your county absentee or from the Secretary of State’s website. Requests must be received by the close of business on Monday, Nov. 2, and the completed ballot must be received by noon Nov. 3.

However, don’t expect to know the results of the elections on Tuesday. It’s likely that ballot counting won’t be complete for days, and even so, there may well be legal challenges ahead.

