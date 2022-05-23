Vote Tuesday

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., and every registered voter in Alabama should find time in that 12-hour window to make their way to their assigned polling place and exercise their privilege to participate in our representative government.

Many won’t, however. Voter turnout, even in the most high-interest races, seldom draws near full participation. Some people are uninterested; others may well be disillusioned or even disgusted by the political process.

That’s understandable, particularly given the mudslinging that campaigning has become. Candidates have found it’s more effective to spend their advertising dollars to point out or misrepresent their opponents’ negatives rather than tout their own assets.

Many people have a favored candidate in some races. Some will vote for someone because their name is familiar, or because they included the family dog in the campaign photo. Some will vote for anyone but the incumbent. Some will vote for every woman because she is a woman.

How a person votes is their own choice and no one else’s business. However, whether someone votes affects us all in the long run. The more legitimate voters who take time to participate in our election process, the better.

Take the time on Election Day. It’s important.