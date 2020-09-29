Voting options still remain

So far as of Tuesday morning, 101,092 absentee ballots in Alabama have been requested and 35,184 have been successfully returned for the Nov. 3 general election.
So says the office of Secretary of State John Merrill, who issued a reminder Tuesday that Alabama voters have less than 30 days remaining to apply for an absentee ballot ahead of Election Day.
Merrill’s statement encouraged voters concerned about their well-being or spreading the coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot, and that remains good advice.
Misinformation abounds on social media platforms, but the bottom line remains that officials from the local level, to the state level such as Merrill, to the federal level such as with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) continue to insist that absentee voting is a protected and viable option for voters to choose.
Even President Donald Trump, who fans and critics alike often wish he’d refrain from his colorful Tweets and too-often unsourced claims, has suggested that absentee voting in states like Alabama is not only a safe option but a politically acceptable one.
Merrill, however, did make a plea for Alabama voters to act soon if they intend to use an absentee ballot.
“Due to recently witnessed delays with the United States Postal Service…voters interested in returning their ballot by mail (should) go ahead and make application for their absentee ballot.
“As a reminder, (Merrill) worked with the Legislature last year to pass Act 2019-507, allowing voters the opportunity to return their absentee ballot by commercial carrier in addition to U.S. mail.”
Due to the declared states of emergency, any qualified voter who determines it is impossible or unreasonable to vote at their polling place shall be eligible to check the box on the absentee ballot application that is most applicable to that individual, the Tuesday statement said.
For the Nov. 3 election, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 19
The deadline to submit an application for an absentee ballot is Thursday, Oct. 29.
The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the absentee election manager is the close of business Monday, Nov. 2.
And the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, Nov. 2.
Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until Tuesday, Nov. 3, to postmark an absentee ballot.
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local absentee election manager’s office.
Voters may also contact the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.
Most important, however, is understanding a bigger message:
However you do it, please exercise your freedom, right and civic duty to vote.
