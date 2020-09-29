Voting options still remain

So far as of Tuesday morning, 101,092 absentee ballots in Alabama have been requested and 35,184 have been successfully returned for the Nov. 3 general election.

So says the office of Secretary of State John Merrill, who issued a reminder Tuesday that Alabama voters have less than 30 days remaining to apply for an absentee ballot ahead of Election Day.

Merrill’s statement encouraged voters concerned about their well-being or spreading the coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot, and that remains good advice.

Misinformation abounds on social media platforms, but the bottom line remains that officials from the local level, to the state level such as Merrill, to the federal level such as with the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) continue to insist that absentee voting is a protected and viable option for voters to choose.

Even President Donald Trump, who fans and critics alike often wish he’d refrain from his colorful Tweets and too-often unsourced claims, has suggested that absentee voting in states like Alabama is not only a safe option but a politically acceptable one.

Merrill, however, did make a plea for Alabama voters to act soon if they intend to use an absentee ballot.