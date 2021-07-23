'We deserve better'

As a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has a responsibility to tell her constituents, including the residents of Whitfield and Murray counties, the truth.
Greene, a freshman Republican House member from Rome, is not living up to that responsibility, and it is putting some of her constituents’ lives at risk.
On Monday, Greene was temporarily suspended from Twitter for tweets that violate its policy against spreading misinformation that could cause harm during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of Greene’s tweets that Twitter labeled misleading claimed the virus “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” The Associated Press reported that according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19.” COVID has killed approximately 609,000 Americans.
“We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the COVID-19 misleading information policy,” the company said in an email to The Associated Press.
Greene has a history of support for the debunked QAnon and other ridiculous conspiracy theories. She had her committee assignments taken away from her because of such behavior and for other reasons. She is also making incorrect claims in response to her suspension by Twitter.
She called it “a Communist-style attack on free speech.” The fact she could make such an outrageous claim indicates that her free-speech rights are not being harmed. As a member of Congress she has many avenues to get her viewpoint out, and The Associated Press provided her just such an avenue.
Free speech? Twitter is a private company. No American citizen, including a member of Congress, has a constitutional right to be a part of Twitter, a private company, just as Twitter would have no right to tell Greene how she should have operated the CrossFit gym she once owned.
For a member of Congress to cry about a violation of free speech in this instance is a disservice to her constituents who may assume Greene knows what she is talking about because she is a member of Congress.
“Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans,” Greene said in a statement.
Greene is not being censored. She is clearly making whatever statement she wants to make whenever she wants to. She just can’t force Twitter to be open to her when she violates its rules. That seems fair.
“These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved,” Greene said in the statement. “I will not back down.”
First, if Greene has evidence that the companies are working with the Biden administration to do what she says she should present it. But she is having no problem getting her message out. The state is not keeping her from spreading conspiracy theories or regrettably comparing mask wearing to the atrocities of the Holocaust, which Greene shamefully did.
That brings us to a second point about Greene “not backing down.”
We had hoped she had learned some lessons about the dangers of spouting extreme and incorrect views after she apologized for comparing the required wearing of safety masks in the House to the horrors of the Holocaust, when 6 million Jews and many others were killed.
But that does not appear to be the case.
If Greene wants to criticize Twitter and its decisions, then that is certainly her right. But she has a responsibility as a member of Congress to do so in a truthful way. Her constituents, many of whom adore her and wait for her statements, deserve that. We deserve better from her.
Dalton (Georgia) Daily Citizen