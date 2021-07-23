'We deserve better'

She called it “a Communist-style attack on free speech.” The fact she could make such an outrageous claim indicates that her free-speech rights are not being harmed. As a member of Congress she has many avenues to get her viewpoint out, and The Associated Press provided her just such an avenue.

Free speech? Twitter is a private company. No American citizen, including a member of Congress, has a constitutional right to be a part of Twitter, a private company, just as Twitter would have no right to tell Greene how she should have operated the CrossFit gym she once owned.

For a member of Congress to cry about a violation of free speech in this instance is a disservice to her constituents who may assume Greene knows what she is talking about because she is a member of Congress.

“Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans,” Greene said in a statement.

Greene is not being censored. She is clearly making whatever statement she wants to make whenever she wants to. She just can’t force Twitter to be open to her when she violates its rules. That seems fair.