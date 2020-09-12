We’re dead last

This is the time of year that many Alabamians start to think about our state’s superiority. It’s football season, and most Alabamians — even many Auburn fans and folks who don’t care about sports — fully expect Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide to excel, and likely take the national championship.

It’s too bad some of that enthusiasm doesn’t translate into census participation, because at this point in the national count, Alabama is dead last.

Our state is the only one in the nation with a response rate lower than 80 percent. We’re on track to lose at least one, maybe two, congressional seats, and those in the know predict that the first on the chopping block will be the 2nd District, which covers the Wiregrass area.

Lower representation diminishes our importance on the national stage, and will be felt for the next decade in our proportion of federal dollars for infrastructure, educational and social needs.

Ironically, the census form can be completed online in roughly 10 minutes — that’s a couple of commercial breaks during a televised collegiate football game.

We have every reason to expect dominance on the gridiron. We should make every effort toward a respectable showing in the census count as well.

Take a few minutes and visit 2020Census.gov to fill out your census form today.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.