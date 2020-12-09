 Skip to main content
Wear the mask
OUR VIEW

Last week, a longtime Republican lawmaker who died of COVID-19 issued a warning to others in his last words to his wife:

“We messed up, we let our guard down,” Larry Dixon told his wife. “Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately.”

Dixon, a 27-year Alabama Senator and member of the state Board of Medical Examiners, believed he was exposed to the virus at an outdoor gathering two weeks before his death on Dec. 4.

It’s a haunting admonition, as Alabama’s infection numbers have reached a record-setting surge, with hospitalizations pushing the limits of the state’s medical resources.

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her Safer at Home order and mask mandate for six weeks. Some people might have expected broader restrictions considering the magnitude of the pandemic’s impact. However, Ivey offered no new changes, and said she and other officials had not seriously considered a lockdown.

The simple fact is that some people are going to do as they please. Most Alabamians abide by the governor’s mask mandate, wearing face covering diligently whenever they are around other people outside of their household. However, there are some who, for whatever reason, scoff at the idea and go about their business bare-faced. There are even some who ridicule others for following common-sense practices.

Perhaps the last words of Sen. Dixon will get their attention. Most who contract the disease will survive it. Some will not.

A face mask offers a measure of protection to both wearers and those they encounter. It’s a simple act that can literally prevent one’s own sickness or death, as well as that of others.

Heed the words of a dying man. Wear the mask. This is real.

