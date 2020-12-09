Wear the mask

Last week, a longtime Republican lawmaker who died of COVID-19 issued a warning to others in his last words to his wife:

“We messed up, we let our guard down,” Larry Dixon told his wife. “Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately.”

Dixon, a 27-year Alabama Senator and member of the state Board of Medical Examiners, believed he was exposed to the virus at an outdoor gathering two weeks before his death on Dec. 4.

It’s a haunting admonition, as Alabama’s infection numbers have reached a record-setting surge, with hospitalizations pushing the limits of the state’s medical resources.

On Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her Safer at Home order and mask mandate for six weeks. Some people might have expected broader restrictions considering the magnitude of the pandemic’s impact. However, Ivey offered no new changes, and said she and other officials had not seriously considered a lockdown.