Welcome, FedEx

Dothan government and chamber officials joined representatives of state and county government Tuesday to announce the arrival of a new industry bringing a large investment and 200 new jobs to the area.

FedEx is expected to break ground next month on a 70-acre site off U.S. 52 East with plans to construct a 317,000 square-foot logistic facility on municipal industrial park property. The $57 million facility is projected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It’s a big win for local industrial recruiters, not just from the healthy infusion to the local economy that construction will bring, but in 200 additional jobs that will materialize when the facility goes into operation.

Industrial and business recruitment is a challenging endeavor. While some industries, like Michelin Tires, have provided our area with long-term stability, others have been affected by changes in technology and the world marketplace. Sony Magnetic Products and the Wiregrass area enjoyed decades of mutually beneficial operation until industry moved away from magnetic tape to other technology.