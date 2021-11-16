 Skip to main content
Welcome, FedEx
OUR VIEW

Welcome, FedEx

Dothan government and chamber officials joined representatives of state and county government Tuesday to announce the arrival of a new industry bringing a large investment and 200 new jobs to the area.

FedEx is expected to break ground next month on a 70-acre site off U.S. 52 East with plans to construct a 317,000 square-foot logistic facility on municipal industrial park property. The $57 million facility is projected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It’s a big win for local industrial recruiters, not just from the healthy infusion to the local economy that construction will bring, but in 200 additional jobs that will materialize when the facility goes into operation.

Industrial and business recruitment is a challenging endeavor. While some industries, like Michelin Tires, have provided our area with long-term stability, others have been affected by changes in technology and the world marketplace. Sony Magnetic Products and the Wiregrass area enjoyed decades of mutually beneficial operation until industry moved away from magnetic tape to other technology.

Industrial recruitment has changed as well. Competition for investment and jobs has raised the stakes, and recruiters have to employ tools such as tax abatement as enticements. Chamber officials and business leaders deserve credit for hours of intensive behind-the-scenes relationship-building, and government officials are to be commended for recognizing the necessity of offering tax benefits to help seal the deal. We applaud their continuing work to bring industry and jobs to our area.

We also congratulate FedEx on expanding its reach our community; we’re proud to have it here.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
