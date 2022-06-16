 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Welcome home

Everyone has heard the one about perspective that tells us some people see a glass as half empty while others see it as half full. It’s a well-worn illustration, but let’s face it – it’s the naked truth. Much of our happiness is simply in our approach.

For instance, most Alabamians at one time or another have heard others complain about the deficiencies in our state. The complaints are broad, and often ridiculous: “It’s too hot. It’s too humid. It’s too conservative. It’s too liberal. There’s nothing to do. The people here are dumb. The people here are elitist. There’s no In-N-Out Burger. There’s no Whataburger. There’s no subway.”

There’s no pleasing some people. We’ll concede that it’s often more hot and humid than is reasonable. But neither that nor other whines seem to be keeping people away.

Al.com reports this week that data from the moving company North American Moving Services reveals that Alabama is among the minority of U.S. states that actually grew in population in 2021. Extrapolating data about peoples’ moves from A to B, the company found that 57 percent of the moves involving Alabama were incoming, with 43 percent representing those moving out of the state.

What’s the draw? Cheaper living and smaller cities, among other things.

More people want to be Alabamians than want to leave, which suggests that those complaining about Alabama living would likely be unhappy almost anywhere else.

