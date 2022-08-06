Local people who like to complain about the economy might admit, if pressed, that things don’t usually get as bad here at home as they do in other areas of the nation. That’s due in large part to the diversified economic base in Dothan and the surrounding areas. We have strong regional medical and healthcare facilities, a university, several community colleges and a medical school, vibrant retail, agricultural, manufacturing, and military communities, and a constellation of small businesses that help buffer our area from the vicissitudes of a volatile economy.

Soon we’ll add science and technology to the mix.

Last week, the City of Dothan and Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced a partnership to create HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, an institute to focus on genomics education, agricultural research and economic development.

It’s an exciting initiative that seems a natural to take root in the Wiregrass. Travel along any road leading out of the city and within minutes one can encounter our agricultural sector, passing fields of peanuts or soybeans or other row crops, grazing cattle and other agricultural businesses.

The proposed HudsonAlpha initiative would bring its research to our area and, with the participation of area schools, provide exposure to the biotechnology field to area students.

An added bonus – the Institute will occupy space in downtown Dothan, augmenting Dothan’s City Center project to energize the downtown area.

We welcome HudsonAlpha and look forward to its positive impact on our area.