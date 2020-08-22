What more will it take?

Patti Johnson
Eria Sorrells
Clayton Jordan
Sharon and John D. Rook Sr.
Lauri and Wayne Rogers
These are just a few upstanding members of our community whose lives have been cut short by illness caused by the coronavirus that has plagued the world since December of last year. We’ve seen it move in waves through virtually every corner of the globe, and it’s taken a particularly harsh toll in the U.S., where more than 5.5 million cases have been logged, causing more than 173,000 deaths.
Although most people recover, many do not. Although some of the victims may have had pre-existing conditions that made them more vulnerable, many do not. It’s fair to assume that most who die of COVID-19 might have otherwise enjoyed many more years among us.
As a community, the least we can do is wear face coverings, not congregate in groups, keep a six-foot distance from others outside of one’s own household. People out and about appear to be more compliant, and more aware of the importance of such protocol, but there are some who do not. We’re fortunate that there have been no fistfights over the lack of facemasks, or other heated confrontations — at least not that we’re aware of. Still there are those who believe the virus is a hoax that will disappear after Election Day, or that wearing a mask violates their rights or liberties.
We would urge those people to humor the rest of us. The friends and families of those who have died know the danger is real, as do the countless health care workers who have treated an endless parade of sick people, and the many front-line workers who have contracted the virus themselves.
What more is necessary to make each of us take the matter seriously?
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.