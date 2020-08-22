What more will it take?

Patti Johnson

Eria Sorrells

Clayton Jordan

Sharon and John D. Rook Sr.

Lauri and Wayne Rogers

These are just a few upstanding members of our community whose lives have been cut short by illness caused by the coronavirus that has plagued the world since December of last year. We’ve seen it move in waves through virtually every corner of the globe, and it’s taken a particularly harsh toll in the U.S., where more than 5.5 million cases have been logged, causing more than 173,000 deaths.

Although most people recover, many do not. Although some of the victims may have had pre-existing conditions that made them more vulnerable, many do not. It’s fair to assume that most who die of COVID-19 might have otherwise enjoyed many more years among us.