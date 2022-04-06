What’s in a name? It's a matter of perspective

What would one imagine would come of a broad scientific poll of Alabamians, Southerners, or Americans in which only one question was asked: What does the name Edmund Pettus mean to you?

The results would likely be different today than if the poll was taken, say, five years ago, before the controversy over Confederate monuments erupted. If we had to guess, we’d posit that a surprising number of people would have no familiarity with the name, followed by those who associate the name with the Bloody Sunday March of the Civil Rights Movement. In the great minority would be those who would correctly identify Pettus as a Confederate officer and Klan leader, and those would be either Confederate history buffs or scholars.

Words often lose their significance or take on different meanings over time, for good or ill. And with the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, the name is a central identifier to a pivotal moment in history. Edmund Pettus Bridge, ironically, is now and for decades has been shorthand representing the vast and complicated history of the hard-fought Civil Rights initiative.

That might have been lost. In the wake of a movement to rename buildings, streets, and other infrastructure bearing the names of Confederates, the Edmund Pettus Bridge was identified, but the effort was reconsidered after opposing views were voiced.

Now the structure seems destined to bear a new appellation; the Alabama Senate approved the name “Edmund W. Pettus-Foot Soldiers Bridge” to immortalize those who embarked on that walk that infamous Sunday.

If there must be a change, let it be this.