 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

What’s in a name? It's a matter of perspective

  • 0

What would one imagine would come of a broad scientific poll of Alabamians, Southerners, or Americans in which only one question was asked: What does the name Edmund Pettus mean to you?

The results would likely be different today than if the poll was taken, say, five years ago, before the controversy over Confederate monuments erupted. If we had to guess, we’d posit that a surprising number of people would have no familiarity with the name, followed by those who associate the name with the Bloody Sunday March of the Civil Rights Movement. In the great minority would be those who would correctly identify Pettus as a Confederate officer and Klan leader, and those would be either Confederate history buffs or scholars.

Words often lose their significance or take on different meanings over time, for good or ill. And with the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, the name is a central identifier to a pivotal moment in history. Edmund Pettus Bridge, ironically, is now and for decades has been shorthand representing the vast and complicated history of the hard-fought Civil Rights initiative.

People are also reading…

That might have been lost. In the wake of a movement to rename buildings, streets, and other infrastructure bearing the names of Confederates, the Edmund Pettus Bridge was identified, but the effort was reconsidered after opposing views were voiced.

Now the structure seems destined to bear a new appellation; the Alabama Senate approved the name “Edmund W. Pettus-Foot Soldiers Bridge” to immortalize those who embarked on that walk that infamous Sunday.

If there must be a change, let it be this.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Posturing

Posturing

Alabama lawmakers seem determined to pass legislation with no practical purpose simply for the sake of appearance and to pander to a segment o…

Reasonable outcome

Reasonable outcome

It will take the conclusion of an investigation – and likely litigation – to determine whether Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies erred in fatal…

End food tax

End food tax

Alabama Arise, a state nonprofit advocating for Alabama’s poor, revived a decades-long effort to roll back sales taxes on groceries this week.…

Debt burden

Debt burden

There’s little if any harmony in American politics these days, but there’s one thing that Republicans and Democrats agree on – the heavy weigh…

End notes

End notes

Alabama lawmakers gather in Montgomery today for the 27th legislative day in the regular session., which ends on the 30th day, or whenever som…

School-yard theatre

School-yard theatre

It’s a fair deduction to conclude that Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has aspirations well beyond his role as Alabama’s attorney gene…

Shirley’s law

Shirley’s law

In today’s edition, readers will find a short news item about a man charged with robbery after showing up at his mother’s home and threatening…

Solving imaginary problems

Solving imaginary problems

Alabama’s got at least 99 problems, but a U.S. president attempting to take away Alabamians’ guns isn’t one of them.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert