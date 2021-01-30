What’s the rush?

A lawyer for an inmate on Alabama’s Death Row has asked the state Supreme Court to delay Willie B Smith’s Feb. 11 execution, arguing that the event could spread COVID-19.

It’s not unusual for condemned inmates to resort to “Hail Mary” pleas for clemency, but the pandemic strategy seems like a reach.

“Mr. Smith’s execution has all the makings of a super-spreader event, threatening not just the lives of those who attend the execution, but also the lives of the people in the communities from which they came,” attorney Leslie S. Smith wrote.

The witness rooms are usually crowded, the attorney argued.

However tenuous the logic may seem, attorney Smith has a point. Eight staff members of the U.S. Justice Department tested positive for the coronavirus after participating in a December execution.

Alabama has a complicated history with capital punishment. The execution chamber awaits 170 condemned inmates in Alabama — 165 men and five women. Nine Death Row inmates have been exonerated and released before their execution dates. One man, Anthony Ray Hinton, spent almost 30 years on Death Row — half his life — before his 2015 exoneration.