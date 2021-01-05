What will it take?

From the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials and government leaders beseeched the public to follow a set of guidelines and practices in an effort to “flatten the curve,” a reference to charts tracking the number of cases of COVID-19 over time.

Ten months later, we seem to have achieved that goal; the problem is that we’ve flattened the curve along the wrong axis of the line chart.

The recent surge in cases appears on the chart as a long spike, a chilling representation of a reality that’s clogged hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, many of our leaders have fallen victim, as have many health care professionals. This week, mayors of at least four Alabama cities — Birmingham, Decatur, Auburn, and Florence — have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I made a mistake and spent time with our family,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling told the Decatur Daily. “We had Christmas together. We had meals together and sat around the table and we were not practicing the guidelines,” he said. “With that, now we have sickness. I believe that (family members outside our household) were the last to get it, so quite likely they received it from us. I certainly hope they’ll be OK.”