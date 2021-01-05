 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What will it take?
0 comments
OUR VIEW

What will it take?

{{featured_button_text}}

From the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, health officials and government leaders beseeched the public to follow a set of guidelines and practices in an effort to “flatten the curve,” a reference to charts tracking the number of cases of COVID-19 over time.

Ten months later, we seem to have achieved that goal; the problem is that we’ve flattened the curve along the wrong axis of the line chart.

The recent surge in cases appears on the chart as a long spike, a chilling representation of a reality that’s clogged hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, many of our leaders have fallen victim, as have many health care professionals. This week, mayors of at least four Alabama cities — Birmingham, Decatur, Auburn, and Florence — have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I made a mistake and spent time with our family,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling told the Decatur Daily. “We had Christmas together. We had meals together and sat around the table and we were not practicing the guidelines,” he said. “With that, now we have sickness. I believe that (family members outside our household) were the last to get it, so quite likely they received it from us. I certainly hope they’ll be OK.”

In Dothan this week, Mayor Mark Saliba and commissioners reminded residents that following the recommended guidelines is imperative — “whether you agree with them or not.”

In the early days of the pandemic, Gov. Kay Ivey effectively shut down the state, ordering stores and restaurants closed and issuing a stay-at-home order. At the time, the situation was far less dire than it has become in recent weeks.

There’s been no public discussion of another shutdown thus far, but logic would suggest it isn’t out of the question.

Alabamians must redouble efforts to bring the spread of COVID-19 under control to keep more restrictive measures off the table.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don’t look back
Editorial

Don’t look back

Excuse the empty platitude, but in the final hours of 2020, we cannot help but think of the cliché, “Don’t wish your life away.”

COVID surges
Editorial

COVID surges

  • Updated

This week is historic from a political perspective. The new U.S. Congress was sworn in Sunday, with a number of representatives and senators s…

Three degrees of benevolence
Editorial

Three degrees of benevolence

  • Updated

There’s little doubt that Dothan is an exceedingly caring community. Charitable fundraisers usually hit their marks, the homeless community is…

Editorial

Wear the mask

Longtime Alabama lawmaker issues warning before dying of COVID-19: 'This is real.'

Video rule is bad idea
Editorial

Video rule is bad idea

  • Updated

Recently, a private citizen stood on a public sidewalk taking video footage of an intersection near the entrance to the emergency room at Sout…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert