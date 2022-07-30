Whose justice?

The State of Alabama put a man to death Thursday. Joe Nathan James Jr. has been sitting on Death Row at Holman Prison in Atmore since he received the death penalty after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall, 28 years ago.

Shortly after James succumbed to a cocktail of lethal drugs administered by IV, Attorney General Steve Marshall issued a statement that read, in part, “Justice is served.” Gov. Kay Ivey also put out a statement with almost identical verbiage: “Justice has been served for Faith Hall.”

Faith Hall’s family would likely disagree. The victim’s survivors made it clear that they had forgiven James, and that they opposed his execution. If the state were concerned about justice for victims – particular capital murder victims – something would be done to address the glacial movement between sentencing and execution.

On the other hand, the state shouldn’t even allow the perception that it’s in the business of exacting revenge for individual crimes. James killed Faith Hall, but his offense is against the people of Alabama, and that fact is why Hall’s family’s desires failed to gain traction with state officials.

The bigger question is why Alabama continues to execute capital offenders.

Joe Nathan James Jr. is the 70th person put to death by the state of Alabama. From a statistical standpoint, it’s possible some of those condemned inmates were innocent. If even one was wrongly executed, it’s a travesty.

There’s little question that those who committed the crimes that put them on Death Row are guilty of monstrous acts that disqualify them from walking free. However, execution smacks of retribution; rationale that the death penalty is a deterrent to capital crime has proved to be ineffective.

Alabama is currently under pressure from the federal government to reform its woeful prison system, and state officials have committed to an extraordinarily expensive prison construction program they hope will stand as a good faith effort. State officials should follow this plan with an introspective review of all aspects of the judicial and corrections systems, starting with alternatives to incarceration for low-level crimes, sentencing reform, mental health care, prison safety, and efforts to rehabilitate criminals with the goal of helping inmates to leave prison at the end of their sentences with a better chance to be productive, law-abiding citizens than they had when they went in.

They’ll likely find that the execution of capital offenders no longer fits the mold.