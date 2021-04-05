 Skip to main content
Will she or won’t she?
OUR VIEW

Will she or won't she?

While some Alabama politicians are looking ahead to the 2022 elections, at least one is keeping her cards close to the vest. Gov. Kay Ivey was asked directly last week whether she intended to seek re-election. She said she was busy with matters like COVID-19 vaccinations and plans to address the state’s prison woes, but her answer suggests she’s given it thought and made a decision: “My plate is pretty full right now, and it’s just not time to make that decision known,” Ivey said.

It’s refreshing to see an elected official keep their attention on the matters they were put in office to attend rather than looking ahead to the next election. Ivey’s refusal to be pulled into a maelstrom of 2022 discussion sends the message that there’s still a great deal of work to do between now and January 2023 when the next governor is sworn in.

Ivey has been a popular governor, and would likely win another term if she pursues it. Her strongest potential opponent is Lt. Gov. Will Ainsley, who said last week he would not challenge Ivey if she sought another term.

Aficionados of state politics may be disappointed that a race isn’t shaping up yet, but can turn their attention to the boiling kettle of the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Richard Shelby. Infamous congressman Mo Brooks is already making noise, having announced his intention recently. Ditto Lynda Blanchard, a former U.S. ambassador to Slovenia in the Trump administration.

Surely more candidates will emerge in both races. Stay tuned.

