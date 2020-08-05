You have permission to edit this article.
Win-win proposition
OUR VIEW

Win-win proposition

  • Updated
Dothan commissioners entertaining a proposal to turn over the vacant Montana Street Elementary School building to the Dothan Housing Authority should take a tour of the city before settling on a decision. A review of the number of vacant, derelict structures around town should make them appreciate the new life the transaction would bring to the school building.

The facility has been vacant for about a year now since the school system closed several schools and consolidated into fewer facilities. Since then the municipal government has spent about $50,000 in utilities, and more in maintenance — all for a building that’s seen no use for months. Dothan City Commissioners discussed turning over the Montana Street Elementary School building to the Dothan Housing Authority.

The former Howell School offers lessons in both the results of neglect and the power of rebirth. The historic East Newton Street structure has been converted to housing, but the cost was affected by decay of the long-empty building.

We urge commissioners to transfer ownership to the Housing Authority, and consider the transaction a win all-around — the municipality would have an unused facility off its hands, and the Housing Authority would gain a 42,000 square-foot center for office space and community resources, with plenty of room for other initiatives.

