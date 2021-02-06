Wire-tap bill is too broad

It’s ironic that Alabama lawmakers are considering a measure that would allow state and local law enforcement officials to surreptitiously listen in on phone conversations and electronic communications of people they may suspect are involved in drug crimes. At the same time, they’re working toward resolution of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice over conditions in Alabama prisons, which have been seriously overcrowded for years.

Just before the regular legislative session began last week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a lease agreement in an initiative to create three new prisons at a cost exceeding $1 billion. However, without meaningful change on the other end of the judicial pipeline, Alabama’s prison overcrowded problem will only be temporarily fixed, if at all. Alabama’s criminal justice system need alternatives to incarceration and revamped sentencing guidelines, particularly with regard to substances like marijuana, which is being legalized to varying degrees in several states.

The wiretapping proposal as written has a dangerous potential for abuse. The requirement is a low standard of “probable cause,” which opponents argue is too broad.