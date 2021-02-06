 Skip to main content
Wire-tap bill is too broad
OUR VIEW

Wire-tap bill is too broad

It’s ironic that Alabama lawmakers are considering a measure that would allow state and local law enforcement officials to surreptitiously listen in on phone conversations and electronic communications of people they may suspect are involved in drug crimes. At the same time, they’re working toward resolution of a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice over conditions in Alabama prisons, which have been seriously overcrowded for years.

Just before the regular legislative session began last week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a lease agreement in an initiative to create three new prisons at a cost exceeding $1 billion. However, without meaningful change on the other end of the judicial pipeline, Alabama’s prison overcrowded problem will only be temporarily fixed, if at all. Alabama’s criminal justice system need alternatives to incarceration and revamped sentencing guidelines, particularly with regard to substances like marijuana, which is being legalized to varying degrees in several states.

The wiretapping proposal as written has a dangerous potential for abuse. The requirement is a low standard of “probable cause,” which opponents argue is too broad.

Perhaps more troubling is that proponents tout the measure for its potential revenue generation through increased fines and civil asset forfeiture, which allows police to seize assets and property without conviction if it is believed to be tied to criminal activity.

Lawmakers must weigh potential law enforcement tools against the public’s privacy concerns, and send this measure back to the drawing board.

