Wrong page, wrong book

The long-neglected problems festering within Alabama’s Department of Corrections may be reaching a tipping point. This week, prisoners went on a work strike in protest of conditions within the prisons and Alabama sentencing structure.

Inmate labor has augmented prison staffing, which has been vital considering the chronic understaffing of Alabama prisons. The effect of the work stoppage has been crippling, resulting in the reduction of inmate feeding from three meals daily to two.

Alabama prisons have long been understaffed and populated well beyond capacity. Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the state over prison conditions the DOJ alleges violate the U.S. Constitution, and that the prisons are poorly managed and overrun with drugs and weapons.

The state maintains its prison conditions don’t violate the constitution.

No one expects penitentiaries to be operated like country clubs. Prison should be grim. However, basic standards of humane treatment should be expected, and lockups should be adequately staffed, clean, and safe environments for those in the state’s custody.

Conditions just shy of the threshold of unconstitutionality should be unacceptable.

Alabama officials have had ample opportunity to address problems within the corrections system, and their actions appear to have yielded little improvement.

Thorough sentencing and corrections reform is long overdue. The Department of Justice knows it. The inmates know it. Alabama officials are not only following a wrong page, they’re consulting a different book.