In the days before Sunday’s Super Bowl, a meme began circulating on the internet with a photograph of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and others slated to appear as half-time performers. “If you’re excited about the Super Bowl halftime show,” the image read, “it’s time to schedule your colonoscopy.”
It may well have been that the first-time colonoscopy crowd was the only demographic stoked to see rap/hip-hop extravaganza in the coveted performance slot. Legions of others were less enthusiastic.
It’s not the first time a particular style of entertainment has drawn the wrath of those who cannot see its appeal. Elvis Presley’s gyrations horrified parents and grandparents; those accustomed to the clean-cut Everly Brothers and Beach Boys saw the arrival of the mop-top Beatles as a harbinger of doom, and gleefully burned Beatles records following John Lennon’s observation in 1966 that the group was “bigger than Jesus.” Disco, punk, metal, and grunge music evoked similar reactions from virtually everyone outside of the target audience. “You call that music? Turn that garbage off!” was the refrain of parents from coast to coast.
It’s doubtful that there is much overlap between the demographic that would pay thousands of dollars for a Super Bowl ticket and the demographic that would be over the moon with anticipation for Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and company. But halftime performances may well be directed to the millions of broadcast viewers rather than those people in the stadium, and selected based on performers’ ability to attract eyeballs. Sunday’s halftime performers clearly don’t have broad appeal across demographics and generations, but each individual performer enjoys a tremendous following.