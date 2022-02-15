In the days before Sunday’s Super Bowl, a meme began circulating on the internet with a photograph of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and others slated to appear as half-time performers. “If you’re excited about the Super Bowl halftime show,” the image read, “it’s time to schedule your colonoscopy.”

It may well have been that the first-time colonoscopy crowd was the only demographic stoked to see rap/hip-hop extravaganza in the coveted performance slot. Legions of others were less enthusiastic.

It’s not the first time a particular style of entertainment has drawn the wrath of those who cannot see its appeal. Elvis Presley’s gyrations horrified parents and grandparents; those accustomed to the clean-cut Everly Brothers and Beach Boys saw the arrival of the mop-top Beatles as a harbinger of doom, and gleefully burned Beatles records following John Lennon’s observation in 1966 that the group was “bigger than Jesus.” Disco, punk, metal, and grunge music evoked similar reactions from virtually everyone outside of the target audience. “You call that music? Turn that garbage off!” was the refrain of parents from coast to coast.