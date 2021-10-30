Youth speak

Dothan residents would have to be significantly disconnected not to realize that the city has seen an uptick in gun violence at the hands of teenagers and young adults recently, with children being caught in the fray. The situation has understandably put parents, municipal officials, and law enforcement leaders on edge, and scrambling to determine what has triggered the violence and how it can be best addressed.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba deserves credit for taking his interest in an unusual direction – to the young people most affected by the increased violence.

Saliba met with a group of students representing grades 7 through 12 in a casual setting at Dothan Preparatory Academy last week. There were no teachers, administrators, or other school authority figures present – just the mayor and a group of the city’s young people.

It’s a common-sense approach to problem solving. Saliba said he knew what adults think, and what decision-makers think. He wanted to know what the youth think.