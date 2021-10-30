 Skip to main content
Youth speak
OUR VIEW

Youth speak

Dothan residents would have to be significantly disconnected not to realize that the city has seen an uptick in gun violence at the hands of teenagers and young adults recently, with children being caught in the fray. The situation has understandably put parents, municipal officials, and law enforcement leaders on edge, and scrambling to determine what has triggered the violence and how it can be best addressed.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba deserves credit for taking his interest in an unusual direction – to the young people most affected by the increased violence.

Saliba met with a group of students representing grades 7 through 12 in a casual setting at Dothan Preparatory Academy last week. There were no teachers, administrators, or other school authority figures present – just the mayor and a group of the city’s young people.

It’s a common-sense approach to problem solving. Saliba said he knew what adults think, and what decision-makers think. He wanted to know what the youth think.

It appears the innovative move bore fruit. The mayor took a seat at a table with the students rather than signaling authority with subtle positioning. The young people, ordinarily under-represented or downright voiceless in civic matters, were frank in their discussions, telling the mayor that while they felt safe at school, they were keenly aware that many of their age cohort in the community carry weapons, which fosters a sense of unease.

The students offered ideas about mentorship, and suggested that the solution needs the participation of the whole community, not just government and police officials.

We applaud Mayor Saliba for giving a representative group of the city’s youth an opportunity to be heard. It’s the sort of civic engagement every city needs more of.

