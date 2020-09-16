 Skip to main content
Zoom-bombed
OUR VIEW

Zoom-bombed

In the months since the coronavirus pandemic made gatherings dangerous, conclaves of every stripe — from book clubs to corporate briefings to religious services large and small — have taken to the internet, with most people involved learning the technology on the fly. Among the more popular platforms is Zoom, which enables a meeting of numerous people in participation, and others who simply want to watch and listen in.

It’s a useful tool, and is invaluable to many, such as faith organizations that have been able to continue offering religious services to congregations virtually.

Unfortunately, where there is new technology, there are those who will exploit it for their own purposes, which are often not productive.

Last week, about 100 Jewish congregants from several Alabama communities were taking part in a Zoom-based special service in anticipation of Rosh Hashanah. During the service, someone disrupted with images of Adolf Hitler and Nazi symbols, and shouting anti-Semitic epithets, Rabbi Scott Kramer of Montgomery told al.com.

Sadly, it’s not an isolated occurrence; “Zoom-bombing” episodes have occurred in many virtual gatherings, as have other hate-based attacks similar to the one suffered by Jewish congregants.

We urge those who rely on these and similar internet-based platforms to explore ways to make their online meeting more secure to threats from unwanted participants. Until the pandemic wanes, these technologies are too valuable to abandon.

