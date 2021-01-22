From the new girl

I was young when my grandmother passed away, but one thing I will always remember is that she loved to write and tell stories. She would write my brother and me poems for our birthdays and tell us stories while we sat on the side of her bed.
I’d like to the think this is where my interest in writing came from and was influenced, but I must also thank Kit Kittredge: An American Girl for my fascination with journalism.
Despite never having an American Girl doll, I gathered every magazine, movie, and book related to Kit Kittredge. She was an ambitious girl living through the Great Depression determined to one day be a reporter.
I remember begging my mother to find a typewriter, because real reporters used typewriters. Granted this was the 2000s and typewriters were not a hot commodity, but she found one. Looking back, I wonder how she felt as her 11-year-old daughter obsessed over a nearly-ancient writing instrument and investigated town gossip for her “stories” while most of my peers were still living in a world consumed by Barbie.
Becoming a journalist is something I’ve always expected of myself. The first time I visited New York City I was more excited to have my picture taken in front of the New York Times building than to see Times Square. I was more than ready to become a starry-eyed, Carrie Bradshaw-esque (I know Carrie didn’t cover hard-hitting news, but you get the idea) journalist who had a voice and intention to report stories that communities deserved to know.
Skip a few years ahead and enter Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy. I started college in the fall of 2016, when the term “fake news” was spreading like wildfire through America. Along with the doubts of where journalism was headed, I was wary of where my degree was going to take me. Regardless, I continued my journalism pursuit and began writing for the campus magazine and assumed the role of managing editor at the school’s newspaper.
Of course, I learned in these two positions that you will never make everyone happy with every story, which is not a journalist’s intention. We don’t write with a goal of making people happy – most of us write to tell stories and inform. However, never did I imagine my written words and those of my fellow journalists would be categorized by many as false, typically done by only reading the headline.
Now, in my first professional journalism job, I feel as if almost every star I dearly held on to as I pursued a profession has been plucked away. Admittedly, the weight of a global pandemic and a year of some extreme lows for our country may contribute to my current belief, but the real disappointment lies in the lack of credibility I’ve already been assigned (or labeled) by many who will likely never give me a chance to prove what I do is real and important.
We’ve reached a dangerous state during the last four years, more specifically, the last two months. The radically-changed landscape has been eye-opening. I worry about where my journalism career is headed. Just weeks into this job, there is a reality that many, both across the country and locally, villainize the profession with their constant resentment by way of their comments, especially via social media. Never did I imagine while chasing my dream of telling stories and reporting local news that the ongoing fear to stay safe would be more than an unwritten job description.
You may dismiss my early career perceptions as those of an inexperienced professional riding the learning curve of the working world that will eventually pass, and that’s fine. But, please note, I have no hidden agenda, which is similar to most in community newspapering that have been grouped with national talking heads on TV pushing an agenda – on both sides of the political spectrum. The same girl who begged for a typewriter so she could tell stories is still here.
Many people have lost sight of the true purpose of journalism in the fog of divisiveness that has settled across our country. The heart of journalism isn’t in coercion or politics – it’s in storytelling and keeping an audience informed.
Like many of you I am unsettled by our country’s current political climate, but, at the center of this time as I embark on my career is a passion of telling stories through the written word. Although the popularity of journalism may ebb and flow, it remains important today and will tomorrow and as long as grandmothers continue to instill the joys of writing.