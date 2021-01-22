From the new girl

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Skip a few years ahead and enter Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy. I started college in the fall of 2016, when the term “fake news” was spreading like wildfire through America. Along with the doubts of where journalism was headed, I was wary of where my degree was going to take me. Regardless, I continued my journalism pursuit and began writing for the campus magazine and assumed the role of managing editor at the school’s newspaper.

Of course, I learned in these two positions that you will never make everyone happy with every story, which is not a journalist’s intention. We don’t write with a goal of making people happy – most of us write to tell stories and inform. However, never did I imagine my written words and those of my fellow journalists would be categorized by many as false, typically done by only reading the headline.

Now, in my first professional journalism job, I feel as if almost every star I dearly held on to as I pursued a profession has been plucked away. Admittedly, the weight of a global pandemic and a year of some extreme lows for our country may contribute to my current belief, but the real disappointment lies in the lack of credibility I’ve already been assigned (or labeled) by many who will likely never give me a chance to prove what I do is real and important.