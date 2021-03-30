43rd Annual Winston Howell race

The 43rd Annual Winston Howell 5,000-meter race on March 13 in Hartford was a success. Winston and Gary Enfinger, Hartford Fire Chief, and rescue crew, along with Karie Striplin, Mike Kinman, Robert Britt, Karline Striplin, Wendy Strickland and others made it possible.

I have worked on this and other races since 1976. It’s a lot of work to promote races. I’d like to thank the sponsors, Jimmy Rane, John Watson, Mitchell Mazda, Scooter store, First Credit Union, First National Bank of Hartford, Alfa Insurance, Geneva Fitness, Ketchum’s Restaurant, Hartford Dentistry, Party Barn, and La Leyenda Grill Geneva. Thanks to the Hartford Police Department and Chief Annie Ward, and appreciate Dothan Runners Club members.

Rick Fernandez won the race with 19:27; Carolyn Houston finished at 22:54. The event raised around $2,000 for the fire department. Old Winston Howell ran it all, 43 years straight.

Winston Churchill Howell

Hartford