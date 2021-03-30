 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
43rd Annual Winston Howell race
0 comments

43rd Annual Winston Howell race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 43rd Annual Winston Howell 5,000-meter race on March 13 in Hartford was a success. Winston and Gary Enfinger, Hartford Fire Chief, and rescue crew, along with Karie Striplin, Mike Kinman, Robert Britt, Karline Striplin, Wendy Strickland and others made it possible.

I have worked on this and other races since 1976. It’s a lot of work to promote races. I’d like to thank the sponsors, Jimmy Rane, John Watson, Mitchell Mazda, Scooter store, First Credit Union, First National Bank of Hartford, Alfa Insurance, Geneva Fitness, Ketchum’s Restaurant, Hartford Dentistry, Party Barn, and La Leyenda Grill Geneva. Thanks to the Hartford Police Department and Chief Annie Ward, and appreciate Dothan Runners Club members.

Rick Fernandez won the race with 19:27; Carolyn Houston finished at 22:54. The event raised around $2,000 for the fire department. Old Winston Howell ran it all, 43 years straight.

Winston Churchill Howell

Hartford

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A river adrift
Letters

A river adrift

  • Updated

A lot of folks around this area know that the U.S. Corps of Engineers has done a horrible job of maintaining the Chattahoochee River Waterway …

Jesus and guns
Letters

Jesus and guns

  • Updated

Yes, Jesus would ban assault weapons because he is knowledgeable about the Ten Commandments and observes the Fifth Commandment: Thou Shalt Not…

A case for term limits
Letters

A case for term limits

  • Updated

A relatively short time ago, a couple hundred years, some very wise men put together a plan for a new country. The called that plan, "The Cons…

Misplaced priorities
Letters

Misplaced priorities

  • Updated

I just saw on the news where they are building another roundabout on the south side of town. Why?

Today’s morals
Letters

Today’s morals

  • Updated

All I have been hearing for the past month is about how Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head are offending people. Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head have…

Which is it?
Letters

Which is it?

  • Updated

On March 4, the Dothan Eagle ran a story about a contractor who died "after 10 rockets slammed into the base." The president said "Thank God, …

Maintain the Associated Press
Letters

Maintain the Associated Press

  • Updated

Please continue to publish articles from the Associated Press. For a number of your readers, they are the only exposure they have to real news.

Ignore it until it disappears
Letters

Ignore it until it disappears

Several months ago, the U.S. Department of Justice brought suit against Alabama for its hellhole prisons. If even the Trump Administration sai…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert