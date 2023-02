We will soon observe -- some say celebrate -- the date on which the Roe v. Wade decision was announced.

In the intervening 50 years, 60 million lives have been snuffed out, according to Planned Parenthood.

60 million lives! If they were not "lives," what were they?

Again, to those supporting abortion, I ask the same question as before (to which I have never received a reply): "Are you happy your mother did not abort you?"

Blessings and peace to all.

James Adie

Enterprise