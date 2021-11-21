 Skip to main content
70-mile roundtrip was unnecessary
70-mile roundtrip was unnecessary

I recently had a urology appointment at the medical center in Enterprise with a doctor from Dothan as there are no practicing urologists in the Enterprise area.

Thanks for providing that service. He scheduled surgery to remove a kidney stone. Then I got a call from Southeast Health hospital in Dothan that I needed to get a COVID-19 test from their facility. They would not accept test results from the medical center I was at or the Enterprise hospital, stating that it was their policy since COVID-19 testing began. So, I drove the 70-mile round trip for a 30-second swab.

With testing readily available, it's time for Southeast to update their policy and accept test results from other medical facilities.

Mark Parker

New Brockton

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
