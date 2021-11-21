70-mile roundtrip was unnecessary

I recently had a urology appointment at the medical center in Enterprise with a doctor from Dothan as there are no practicing urologists in the Enterprise area.

Thanks for providing that service. He scheduled surgery to remove a kidney stone. Then I got a call from Southeast Health hospital in Dothan that I needed to get a COVID-19 test from their facility. They would not accept test results from the medical center I was at or the Enterprise hospital, stating that it was their policy since COVID-19 testing began. So, I drove the 70-mile round trip for a 30-second swab.