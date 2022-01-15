A better solution

With regard to a Dec. 14, 2021, letter to the editor from Mark Pepe ("An invasive proposition"), I was amused by his argument that a Vehicle-Miles Tax (VMT) would not only be less "equitable" than the gas tax, but also would be an excuse for the controlling party to track citizens and to commit atrocities on par with the Holocaust.

He argues that under a VMT there would be a "system [that] would monitor... how many miles you drive" comparing such a herculean task with an undeveloped system akin to "felony ankle bracelets" -- a laudable attempt, but too far even for sci-fi writers. Instead, I propose a simple solution: reporting your odometer reading. We already pay taxes when we renew our tags, so why not just report our odometer readings, pay the tax then and there, and be on with our lives, no advanced tracking systems necessary?

The gas tax is not as fair as he claims, with everyone paying equally for driving, for one reason -- electric vehicles (EVs). EVs do not pay for gas yet they still drive on the road, and with most car companies transitioning entirely to EVs by 2040, how will a gas tax be considered equal when most new vehicles are no longer paying it? Simple: it won't be. No matter how far they drive, no taxes they'll pay.