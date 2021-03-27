 Skip to main content
A case for term limits
A relatively short time ago, a couple hundred years, some very wise men put together a plan for a new country. The called that plan, "The Constitution."

It was a good plan, well-reasoned. Due to the circumstances of the new nation being formed, it was obvious that the "plan" should include provisions to keep any future government restrained to a few basic responsibilities for the common good.

That "plan" stated its purpose in a few eloquent words and then listed 10 "shall-nots" to keep the people safe and secure from any government encroachment on the freedoms desired by the individuals of this new nation.

Over time, "The Constitution" has been regarded by the political class as a roadblock to completely control of the daily lives of the individual citizens it was drafted to protect.

Why are politicians so jealous of the first 10 amendments to The Constitution? That should be regarded as a rhetorical question. The answer is obvious; those 10 amendments were designed to stop politicians from infringing on the few "rights" retained by individuals. The political class keeps trying to nullify those 10 amendments with endless regulations and conditions.

In just one more generation no one will be around that was taught Civics and American History in our public schools and those 10 amendments will be for forgotten. The political class will have defeated the greatest country ever with regulations and welfare schemes to buy the necessary votes to keep them in power.

Take our country away from the political class by electing individuals who will protect and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Get rid of the system that allows politicians unlimited terms; rein them in the same way we did with the limiting of our presidents to two four-year terms.

Make the politicians return to live with the laws they have made — just like the rest of us.

John Gormley

Dothan

