A cavalier attitude

In an Aug. 30 press statement as that last evacuation flight was leaving, the commander of the U.S. Central Command, Marine Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, admitted that “hundreds” of Americans were left behind.
An unknown number of Americans remain trapped there. According to Gen. McKenzie, “we think that the citizens not brought out number in the low, very low, hundreds.” If Gen. McKenzie’s sister or brother were among those “low, very low hundreds,” would he be so cavalier about dismissing them as the “very low hundreds?” Even one American left behind is one too many! These statements are from a man who works for a commander-in-chief who checks his watch while the bodies of our fallen are off-loaded onto the tarmac.
Given the spectacular intelligence failures, dithering, and systemic lying we have witnessed from the White House, Pentagon, and State Department over EVERY aspect of the August Afghanistan collapse, I believe we can now face continuous national trauma and humiliation as these hundreds of American hostages are hunted down, tortured and killed – perhaps beheaded on live TV – or are bartered for more American concessions.
Judi Jay
Slocomb