A cavalier attitude

An unknown number of Americans remain trapped there. According to Gen. McKenzie, “we think that the citizens not brought out number in the low, very low, hundreds.” If Gen. McKenzie’s sister or brother were among those “low, very low hundreds,” would he be so cavalier about dismissing them as the “very low hundreds?” Even one American left behind is one too many! These statements are from a man who works for a commander-in-chief who checks his watch while the bodies of our fallen are off-loaded onto the tarmac.