A celebrated paper carrier

Today I received news I have dreaded for several years. Every day for the last 35 years, with very few exceptions, my beloved Dothan Eagle “paper lady,” Tina Kather, has come by my house around 4 a.m. and skillfully pitched the Eagle to the same spot in my front yard. Several times I was up and about then, and we would chat for a minute. That will end soon, as she has informed her customers (that’s what she calls us and that’s how she treats us) that May 8 will be her last day. I’ve never met a more dedicated, kind person. She is living proof that every person can make a positive difference in this world. In this day and time when loyalty and dedication to one’s job is not all that common, Tina sets the example. She not only got up at 2 a.m. seven days a week to deliver papers, I remember when she also worked at a local convenience store, a restaurant, and, for the last several years, faithfully serves others as a home health caregiver. And the Eagle kept coming.

I dare say most of us don’t think twice about a paper carrier. That is, until we walk out that one morning and the paper isn’t there. When that did occasionally happen, my first thought was, ‘I hope Tina’s OK’, because she virtually never missed a delivery. If she did, something had to be wrong. I called her one time to ask about a missed paper. She laughed and said the Eagle had advertised for several days that there would be no paper that day because of a holiday. Maybe I should READ the paper instead of scanning over it.

In her notice to what she says are “the best customers,” she thanked US for all the kindness and for giving HER the opportunity to serve US all these years. Well, Tina, on behalf of all of us who’ve been honored to be on your route, I want to thank YOU for YOUR kindness and for being the best paper carrier in the whole wide world. We wish for you all the best that life has to offer.

Tony Fuller

Ozark