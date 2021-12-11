 Skip to main content
A close look at infrastructure bill
A close look at infrastructure bill

In response to Theresa Todd's Dec. 5 letter to the editor, "Open Letter to Sen. Richard Shelby," I would like to correct her on a couple of points.

Ms. Todd stated "Are we supposed to praise you for bringing less of our tax dollars back into our state than what we paid out?" Ms. Todd is entirely wrong. In 2019, the state of Alabama received $68.79 billion in federal spending versus $35.76 billion in taxes so Alabama was a net recipient of $33.03 billion in spending. Alabama has been a net recipient of federal funding for decades and is #8 in net receipts. You can cuss New York (#50) and California (#47) as well as several other “liberal” states all you want, but many have been net payers in federal spending for decadesm so they are supplementing Alabama citizens. A minor tidbit but Sen, Mitch McConnell's Kentucky is #2 with a $63 billion net receipts in federal funding. Power has advantages.

Ms. Todd indicated that 10% of the infrastructure bill was on actual infrastructure and 90% on pork for the privileged. A simple read of the actual law on the Congress.gov website shows she is wrong again. In fact, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill only contains around $550 billion “new” spending as each year Congress passes infrastructure funding which $650 billion would have been passed anyway. Of this new spending, $283.8 billion is actually for “hard” transportation infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, rail, airports, ports, etc.; $65 billion for power grid; $63.3 billion for water; $47.2 billion for natural resource restoration/resilience, and $21 billion for legacy pollution, ie cleaning up Superfund/Brownfield sites, reclaiming abandoned mines, and capping orphaned oil and gas wells. So $480.3 billion of the $550 billion in new spending, or 87.3%, goes for actual infrastructure. The only remaining part is $65 billion for broadband which I think could be considered “pork” unless you happen to be someone living in a rural area without internet service, which most are Republicans.

It's a good bill as Alabama will receive almost $7 billion of which $5.2 billion is for highways, $255 million for bridges, $728 million for water, $400 million for public transportation improvements, and $140 million for airports.

By the way, Alabama Republican Sens. Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville, as well as 6 of the 7 Alabama House members (all Republicans), voted against the bill. But that won't stop them from “wrongly” bragging about bringing home the pork.

Luke Douglas

Headland

Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
