This issue may bear a personal weight on me, for it involves the fate of Alabama's education system and the Republican majority's drive to place it on a heap or ruination.

"Dear Governor" Ivey felt incumbent upon herself to dismiss Mrs. Barbara Cooper from her position of Director of Early Childhood Development of The State of Alabama for the ridiculous notion the 2023-24 Educators' Handbook's suggestion to teachers to be more nuanced in accommodating and addressing certain subject matter to students as "woke." A ridiculous notion on Director Cooper's part, to stress that teachers statewide should do their jobs in providing accurate, concise application of required studies that would provide equity to a diverse and inclusive range of students who may be of color, physically or mentally underdeveloped, even those students who are gaining awareness of their gender or sexual orentation. Such a decision made by Gov. Ivey is proof that her having host Florida "governor" Ron DeSantis during his book tour made an impression, yet not in a positive way.

When I stated this issue was personal for me, I am reminded that during the late 1970s, 1980s, and early 1990s I grew up in a school system that was selective in which student succeeded and did nor, as with having provided little-to-no diversity or inclusion to students of color or to those who came from a low economic background. Suffice it to say, students who were learning disabled or with mental developmental issues were segregated or used as involuntary custodians. Were I a parent who had a child in this state's curriculum, I would have them home-schooled and arrange playdates with other kids for interaction rather than place them in a school system that would leave them underprepared to enter a bigger world.

What Gov. Ivey and the GOP majority in the state legislature fail to comprehend is the damage they created by the dismissal of Director Cooper for the unforgivable crime of only doing her job in giving teachers across the state the tools and accessories needed to shape these young minds, as well as accommodate a diverse array of children whose lives differ from their schoolmates. To indoctrinate or propagandize children instead of providing diversity, equity and inclusion in learning is just another despicable form of child abuse, or in the GOP mindset, grooming children to ignorance and bigotry.

The arc of education is unbending and never-ending, yet with the GOP method, there is a poorly-placed fork in the road.

Sanford Williams

Geneva