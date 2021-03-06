 Skip to main content
A double standard
A double standard

  Updated
Golf star Tiger Woods' recent car crash brings to mind the double standard too often applied in American society and media: Guns with high-capacity magazines are, forgive the pun, under fire, loudly decried and being legislated against while automobiles with incredibly powerful engines, capable of doing twice the highest interstate speed limit, are seldom so much as mentioned though they claim many times the number of victims.

We have the constitutional right to bear arms but not to drive a car, yet the roads are filled with people who should not be allowed to operate so much as a tricycle (tell me I'm wrong), license exams being far too easy to pass. Greatly increasing their difficulty would not only save lives but also create jobs for qualified drivers and driving instructors, as few parents would choose to do without licenses for their dangerously irresponsible spoiled brats (excuse me, I meant to say "lovely children").

Calling for restrictions on automobile manufacturers is an exercise in futility, proving that, while the influence of the NRA is being roundly condemned, auto industry lobbyists possess much more horsepower.

Michael Sullivan

Ozark

