It was recently brought in a conversation I was in that since we have body cams on our police officers, it would also be a good idea to put them on our teachers in public schools.

This to me is going a step far. But putting full-time video cameras in classrooms and public places in all schools might be a very useful thing.

It would ensure the parents and taxpaying citizens the ability to see how the children are acting with the staff and each other.

We would be able to monitor for ourselves the children, the courses, and the comments of all concerned.

If this is put to vote, I am sure most of us would agree to fund the project.

Joe Rich

Dothan