A Great Society is possible

As we approach the “Juneteenth” holiday marking the 1865 emancipation of the slaves, I ponder on just how “emancipated” a race of people have become.

I was born and lived in the state of Maine until I graduated high school in 1961. From that time forward I have lived in Alabama, Georgia, or Florida. For the past 39 years Dothan has been my home, both physically and in my head and heart. I am truly a “born again” Southerner. I don’t speak or think “Yankee” although I am sometimes referred to as one.

In 1964, some 99 years after emancipation, very little progress had been made in establishing anything resembling “equality” or acceptance of Blacks as equals. I know this first-hand. The ink was barely dry on the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when I joined the Dothan Police Department. I served for several years while waiting for a law-enforcement position in Florida.

My heart still hurts remembering the “colored” restrooms in gas stations, “colored” drinking fountains serving warm water next to “white only” drinking fountains serving refrigerated water. Motels with signs stating, “No Colored” and restaurants serving only take-out meals to Blacks through the back door to the kitchen. The jails were segregated, as were the schools. “Separate but equal” is an oxymoron!

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was a tool developed by then President Lyndon Johnson to further segregate our country. “Welfare” was provided to mothers with children and fatherless homes became the norm because married families were out of the welfare loop. Single motherhood became the norm and persists to this day.

Johnson’s “Great Society” has been a failure by almost any measure. The political goal was stated in his own words, “I’ll have those #@%s voting Democrat for 200 years.” That was a crude statement from a crude man, but it has proven to be true.

We are now several generations into the “Great Society” with little progress made in establishing true equality.

In the days of slavery, Blacks worked on plantations and were provided a place to live, albeit often substandard, and food for their families. Emancipation did little to improve the life of a slave family back then and the status quo didn’t change much. The former slave stayed on the plantation living the only life he knew. In most cases he couldn’t read nor write. He was still enslaved.

Today’s “plantation” is a housing project where we are “warehousing” people and providing basic needs. Free or reduced rent provides shelter, a “benefit” card for food and a monthly check for other expenses. The only thing missing is dignity. Breaking out of the poverty cycle is difficult. I admire those who have done it and have gone on to great things. Most black doctors, lawyers, educators, and other professionals have a story to tell. We must listen!

So, this Juneteenth ask yourself how far we have really come in the 58 years since the Civil Rights Act was signed.

A “Great Society” is possible; we just need to get politics out of the equation.

John Gormley

Dothan