Two wrongs do not make a right, or, a rite. Rape is wrong. Incest is wrong -- although one often wonders if morally-compromised Republicans believe this to be so.

Forcing a rape victim to bear the child of her rapist cannot possibly be right. Forcing a victim of incest to bear the child of the male who committed incest upon her cannot be right. Two such wrongs cannot possibly be right.

There also appears to be some sort of connection between being rabidly anti-abortion and having a tendency to sexually abuse children and others. Witness the big priestly pedophilia scandal of the Roman Catholic Church and the rise to a cardinalship of Theodore McCarrick despite his open sexual abuse and rape of seminarians, young men studying for the priesthood.

Widespread sexual abuse cases in Southern Baptist churches were reported by the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News on February 10, 2019. The SBC is rabidly anti-abortion.

Church- and state-mandated, forced pregnancy upon rape and incest victims is a heinous, doubly-toxic crime upon women who are victims and who are expected to pay an even higher price for the sins of their abusers.

Karen Hedwig Backman

Dothan