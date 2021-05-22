 Skip to main content
A lesson in Georgia
With regard to Pete Rawlins’ May 16 letter to the editor, I would like to offer my counter argument. I know of no other state that has implemented gambling and/or lottery using the proceeds to replace taxes that they removed from citizens. It's an honorable idea but one that misses the point. If you're going to implement a process to collect revenues from citizens so you can refund revenues to citizens, it's really just a wash between who's getting the benefit and who's getting the pain.

The states that have had the best implementation of gambling/lottery legalization are those that have used the proceeds to fund Pre-K and HOPE Scholarships (free college tuition). Take our neighbor Georgia. Georgia uses the proceeds from its lottery to fund tuition grants/scholarships for undergraduate students to eligible Georgia colleges, universities, or technical colleges, as well as funding for 4-year-old Pre-K children.

Georgia has had its lottery system in place for almost 30 years adding over $23 billion to its education services. Since that time Georgia has experienced almost 40% growth in population whereas Alabama has grown by 23%. The number of jobs in Georgia increased by 22.34% and Alabama by 8.04%. There are now 18 Fortune 500 companies with headquarters in Georgia while Alabama has one. In average weekly earnings, Georgia ranks 21st and Alabama ranks 36th, with Georgians earning an average of $5,460 more per year.

The result of Georgia's wise use of proceeds is a more educated workforce that can attract more higher-paying industries to the state thus creating better job opportunities with higher wages.

We could learn a thing or two from Georgia.

Luke Douglas

Headland

