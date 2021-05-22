A lesson in Georgia

With regard to Pete Rawlins’ May 16 letter to the editor, I would like to offer my counter argument. I know of no other state that has implemented gambling and/or lottery using the proceeds to replace taxes that they removed from citizens. It's an honorable idea but one that misses the point. If you're going to implement a process to collect revenues from citizens so you can refund revenues to citizens, it's really just a wash between who's getting the benefit and who's getting the pain.

The states that have had the best implementation of gambling/lottery legalization are those that have used the proceeds to fund Pre-K and HOPE Scholarships (free college tuition). Take our neighbor Georgia. Georgia uses the proceeds from its lottery to fund tuition grants/scholarships for undergraduate students to eligible Georgia colleges, universities, or technical colleges, as well as funding for 4-year-old Pre-K children.