A note on bias

I was shocked, quite frankly, to read the Nov. 13 article about bias on the editorial page. I stopped long ago expecting fairness in the media, but I must admit it was a jolt to my system to be lectured on the dangers of bias when I see it in your paper every day.

Bias is not always in your face. It's in the articles you choose to print when others go unpublished. It's in the way headlines are phrased. It's in the semantics of editorials masquerading as news articles throughout your paper. It's easy to criticize and find fault when you don't like someone. It takes strength to be objective.

A lot of people hate Donald Trump. He was not my choice to lead the Republican Party. Some of the criticism he has received is deserved. Just as much of it has been orchestrated sabotage.

Journalism has historically been a noble profession. I've always felt an honest and free media is an absolute must for a healthy nation. You have moved the needle from journalists to propagandists. The proof is in your own paper every day. The content is chosen by you. There are a few things just about everybody wants. A good night's sleep is one. Good health is another. And I would add to be treated fairly to that list. I'm sure people would be angry if their loved ones were treated unfairly.