A question of leadership
When I wrote my first letter questioning the current lack of leadership in the Democratic Party, I naturally started with the president — not because he is such an easy target, but because he is the supposed leader of the party. I had planned to move further down the chain of command and highlight others. However, our Idiot in Chief has made so many gaffes and lies within the last couple of weeks I have found myself digressing back to the presidency.
On June 24, Biden was explaining to us why some people refused to be vaccinated. In typical Democratic Party racist logic, he had to break the problem down for us in terms of race. He said that Asians were most likely to be vaccinated, followed by Whites, then Hispanics, with Blacks coming in last. What he said next can’t be made up. He told us that the reason Blacks were so reluctant to be vaccinated was because of the Tuskegee Experiment involving the Tuskegee Airman. This was the second time in as many months he conflated these two very separate events. He continued to tell us the reason Latin X were reluctant to get vaccinated was because they were afraid of being deported!
In a Town Hall with CNN’s Don Lemon on July 21,we saw a scary scenario when Don Lemon appeared to be the smartest one on the stage. Lemon asked the president about the Republican assertion that Democrats were in favor of defunding the police. Biden said, “They are lying.” Biden has favored the defunding movement. In July of last year, when asked if he favored redirecting funds away from police departments, he said, “Yes, absolutely.” Tell a lie big and often enough, people will believe it…at least Democrats will.
Jim Faust
Dothan
False prophets
During my first combat tour in Vietnam (1964-65), there were no TV stations in the Mekong Delta or even English-speaking radio stations. So, I sometimes tuned in Radio Peking (Communist China) and listened to their English-speaking propaganda artist. She spoke better English than many in Alabama, hated America with a passion, and worshipped Chairman Mao. According to her, the “thoughts of Chairman Mao” could cure anything from “irregularity” to cancer. Why did I listen to her? Because I wanted to see what our enemies were thinking and her comments of adoration for Mao were sort of amusing. I thought to myself Americans would never hate America like that or be so “mentally deficient” they would bow down to a despot like Mao.
But, of course, I was wrong. Now, if one wants to hear hatred for America, you need only listen to Fox (Carlson, Hannity or others) or some of the false prophets on right-wing religious stations.
If you want to see hatred for America and worship of a despot closer to home, you can read Rep. Barry Moore’s Facebook page and observe his actions. He bows down to Traitor Trump and, on July 23, he (along with his best buddy Mo Brooks) attended the $100-a-plate dinner with Rep. Margaret Taylor Greene (R-Georgia). Greene is a disciple of Trump and lies and promotes hate for America.
Barry touts his “support for the blue” (police officers). But he was silent as Capitol police officers related the attack on America on Jan. 6, which was instigated by Trump, supported by Moore and Brooks, and carried out by Republican terrorists. He has yet to promote any efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 612,000 people.
Carl Hess
Ozark