A question of leadership

When I wrote my first letter questioning the current lack of leadership in the Democratic Party, I naturally started with the president — not because he is such an easy target, but because he is the supposed leader of the party. I had planned to move further down the chain of command and highlight others. However, our Idiot in Chief has made so many gaffes and lies within the last couple of weeks I have found myself digressing back to the presidency.

On June 24, Biden was explaining to us why some people refused to be vaccinated. In typical Democratic Party racist logic, he had to break the problem down for us in terms of race. He said that Asians were most likely to be vaccinated, followed by Whites, then Hispanics, with Blacks coming in last. What he said next can’t be made up. He told us that the reason Blacks were so reluctant to be vaccinated was because of the Tuskegee Experiment involving the Tuskegee Airman. This was the second time in as many months he conflated these two very separate events. He continued to tell us the reason Latin X were reluctant to get vaccinated was because they were afraid of being deported!