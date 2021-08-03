 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A question of leadership
0 Comments

A question of leadership

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When I wrote my first letter questioning the current lack of leadership in the Democratic Party, I naturally started with the president — not because he is such an easy target, but because he is the supposed leader of the party. I had planned to move further down the chain of command and highlight others. However, our Idiot in Chief has made so many gaffes and lies within the last couple of weeks I have found myself digressing back to the presidency.

On June 24, Biden was explaining to us why some people refused to be vaccinated. In typical Democratic Party racist logic, he had to break the problem down for us in terms of race. He said that Asians were most likely to be vaccinated, followed by Whites, then Hispanics, with Blacks coming in last. What he said next can’t be made up. He told us that the reason Blacks were so reluctant to be vaccinated was because of the Tuskegee Experiment involving the Tuskegee Airman. This was the second time in as many months he conflated these two very separate events. He continued to tell us the reason Latin X were reluctant to get vaccinated was because they were afraid of being deported!

In a Town Hall with CNN’s Don Lemon on July 21,we saw a scary scenario when Don Lemon appeared to be the smartest one on the stage. Lemon asked the president about the Republican assertion that Democrats were in favor of defunding the police. Biden said, “They are lying.” Biden has favored the defunding movement. In July of last year, when asked if he favored redirecting funds away from police departments, he said, “Yes, absolutely.” Tell a lie big and often enough, people will believe it…at least Democrats will.

Jim Faust

Dothan

dot generic letters to editor
Regina Rose/Metro Creative Graphics
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A good idea
Letters

A good idea

  • Updated

It was recently brought in a conversation I was in that since we have body cams on our police officers, it would also be a good idea to put th…

Follow the money
Letters

Follow the money

  • Updated

Alabama Gov. Ivey’s decision to not require young people to wear masks when school starts back was welcome news to most parents, even as it ev…

Where do they stand on CRT?
Letters

Where do they stand on CRT?

  • Updated

There’s a city board of education election coming up. I hope all the candidates for these positions will make their positions on Critical Race…

A two-word solution
Letters

A two-word solution

  • Updated

In two words, you could solve most of the nation's problems of drugs, crimes, unemployment, Social Security, food stamp cost, prisons and abov…

On Greene’s appearance
Letters

On Greene’s appearance

A small group of marginal Alabama women should have their heads examined for booking a Dothan speaking venue for Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie …

Enjoys Perkins’ column
Letters

Enjoys Perkins’ column

  • Updated

I think Bill Perkins is great. I love his articles in the Dothan Eagle. The July 11 column was such a good article about being kind to each ot…

Seeking relief in Congress
Letters

Seeking relief in Congress

At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time effort…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert