A question of leadership

President Joe Biden has always been prone to plagiarism and gaffes but since his latest candidacy for president he has demonstrated full-blown stupidity. He took over the lowest illegal immigration numbers in 45 years to a “no-borders policy” on the first day of his administration. Now we have an illegal invasion of the country by the hundreds of thousands. Biden said the most dangerous challenge to this country is “white supremacists” when more people are killed by lightening than white supremacists every year. In fact, 55% of murders in the country are committed by young, black males, not white supremacists. He wants to ban assault weapons, which are already banned, to solve gun violence rather than address those who commit crimes or handguns which are used in 95% of gun crimes. He just gave a speech in the murder capital of the world, Chicago, and didn’t mention crime once. In his first overseas trip he confused Syria and Libya a half dozen times. The man in control of our nuclear weaponry doesn’t know the difference between two countries on two different continents.