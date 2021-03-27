A river adrift

A lot of folks around this area know that the U.S. Corps of Engineers has done a horrible job of maintaining the Chattahoochee River Waterway since 2004. Not just horrible, they don't even maintain the waterway anymore, not since 2014. You can't move a boat from Lake Eufaula to Lake Seminole without a truck and trailer. The cost to repair the infrastructure is just too high, so we're told. Before I left the Corps of Engineers in 2019, the estimate to repair the entire waterway from Lake Eufaula to Apalachicola was about $28.4 million. That included lock and dam repairs and channel dredging — the basic work the Corps of Engineers is mandated to do by the Rivers and Harbors Act that created that national waterway more than half a century ago. So we'll just say a cool $30 million right now, too much for us little ol’ Southern taxpayers.
Meanwhile right now, as you read this, more than $86 million is being spent to house foreign residents who entered our country illegally. That's your money. Efforts to get Martha Roby to address this went unanswered, and so far Barry Moore doesn't want to touch it, either. Sen. Richard Shelby's office didn't even bother sending a form letter after I called them. I guess the river's best days are behind it.
Nate Travers
Taylor