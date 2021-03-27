A river adrift

A lot of folks around this area know that the U.S. Corps of Engineers has done a horrible job of maintaining the Chattahoochee River Waterway since 2004. Not just horrible, they don't even maintain the waterway anymore, not since 2014. You can't move a boat from Lake Eufaula to Lake Seminole without a truck and trailer. The cost to repair the infrastructure is just too high, so we're told. Before I left the Corps of Engineers in 2019, the estimate to repair the entire waterway from Lake Eufaula to Apalachicola was about $28.4 million. That included lock and dam repairs and channel dredging — the basic work the Corps of Engineers is mandated to do by the Rivers and Harbors Act that created that national waterway more than half a century ago. So we'll just say a cool $30 million right now, too much for us little ol’ Southern taxpayers.