A sad time for women

The Supreme Court’s draft striking down Roe v. Wade is particularly dangerous because it shows a complete disregard for well-settled legal precedent and holds that there is no constitutional right to privacy.

As a result, other cases that were decided using the same reasoning are all at risk of being overturned, including Loving v. Virginia (interracial marriage), Obergefell v. Hodges (same sex marriage), and Griswold v. Connecticut (use of contraceptives).

The Supreme Court has severely compromised its reputation as a neutral interpreter of the law and has demonstrated that it will engage in capricious partisan legislation.

Should this draft become the final ruling, which appears likely, many states, including Alabama, will enact trigger laws making abortion illegal. As a result women will be put back into the ages of dangerous back-alley abortions. In many of these states there are no exemptions to include problematic pregnancies, rape, incest, and fetal complications. It is obvious these choices should be left to women and physicians.

It is a sad time for the availability of abortion care for women in need. It is a dark time for many other precedents that can also be overturned based on political influence on the high court.

Deborah Presley

Slocomb

