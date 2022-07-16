 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A short rant, after a disclaimer

I am not a smart man. That's the disclaimer, so whatever follows can be consider the rant of a fool.

It seems that every day brings news of yet another shooting. My feeble mind and intellect divide those shooting into a couple of categories:

1: Random shootings in large gatherings where the shooter did not "target" any person, just shooting into the crowd. Most often that shooter winds up dead, either at his own hand or assisted by law-enforcement.

In almost every case, people who knew or knew about the shooter related observations that he was "weird" or dressed or acted in a "strange" way. Oftentimes law-enforcement reports that the person was "on their radar."

Mental health departments and agencies should be in the loop and, if necessary and supported by evidence, the courts should be able to mandate a non-voluntary mental health evaluation.

2. Shootings that happen when there is a confluence of conditions:

a. In the hours between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., and

b. A nightclub is the venue, and

c. Alcohol is being consumed, and

d. An argument evolves over the issue of sex or drugs.

Let's close the bars and stop the sale of alcohol at 10 p.m. and enforce a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I know – I have already stated that I am not a smart man. A few decades ago I served as a law-enforcement officer when we were having summertime riots. When we turned off the alcohol spigot and closed the venues we stopped the riots.

It took a little time, but we did it!

Thank me later!

Rant over!

John Gormley

Dothan

